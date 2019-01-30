  • search
    Kerala: Cong leader booked for sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl for nearly 2 years

    By
    |

    Wayanad, Jan 30: A case under sections of POCSO has been registered against a Congress leader and DCC member for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17 year old Adivasi girl for nearly two years.

    According to the victim's complaint, the Congress leader and former Sulthan Bathery panchayat president identified as Om George molested the girl for more than a year. And, he is now absconding. As per the latest reports, Om George, who hails from Sultan Bathery, was absconding.

    Representational Image

    It is learnt that the victim's parents used to work at George's house. And during school holidays, even the girl used to work in his house. Whenever the girl wasn't around her parents, George used to sexually assault her.

    Authorities were alerted about the incident after the girl allegedly tried to commit suicide last week. Following this, she narrated her ordeal to the parents who approached the police.

    The police have also reportedly taken statements of the complainant and her family and were also probing the contents of the girl's mobile phone which is said to have crucial information regarding the case.

    Meanwhile, the Congress party has suspended DCC member OM George from the primary membership of the party on Wednesday in the wake of sexual assault charges levelled against him.

