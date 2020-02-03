Kerala confirms 3rd case of coronavirus; Union Health Ministry issues fresh travel advisory

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 03: The Kerala health ministry on Monday has confirmed that the third case of Coronavirus was tested positive in Kasargod district.

The student is in an isolation ward at Kanhangad district hospital in Kasaragod district, she informed the state Assembly.

The condition of the student is "stable", she said. Out of the 104 samples tested till Sunday, three have been tested positive.

This is the third positive case reported from Kerala. Two earlier positive cases, also of students who came back from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, were reported from Thrissur and Alappuzha districts.

Meanwhile, amid the outbreak of the deadly nCoV virus, India has issued a fresh travel advisory to China.

Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 361 in China

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a fresh travel advisory on Monday urging people to refrain from visiting China.