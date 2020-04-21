Kerala: Coconut tree climber supplies water, fruits to cops on lockdown duty

Kerala, Apr 21: The battle against the fatal coronavirus makes us believe again on humanity which is said to be on its way to the end. The country is witnessing many such examples since the virus outbreak and Gireesh, a coconut tree climber from Alappuzha, Kerala is just a new addition in the list

Ever since the lockdown has started, this Kalavoor native has been fetching free food and water for police personnel as his token of appreciation for the work they render for the society during the pandemic.

Even if the police refuse, Gireesh leaves behind the water and snacks for them.

"I see this man wearing shabby clothes, travelling on his two-wheeler on a daily basis and exchanging pleasantries with cops on duty. When I enquired about him, the policemen told me that the man supplies them with water and snacks daily," said Tolson Joseph, Kalavoor, Sub Inspector.

Kunjumol, a policewoman said that Gireesh brings water and bananas for them who are on duty for the whole day to ensure about the lockdown measures.

"His action is a welcome gesture as he is appreciating our work. We are carrying out our duty in this hot weather and during this lockdown no shops are open. Though our department supplies food and water, by his work he is helping us," she said.

Reshmi, another constable also has all praise for Gireesh. " From his limited income, he is doing this for us. He goes to all the points where police are on duty and supplies water and snacks. Also, under this scorching heat when we are doing our duty his act is of great help, " she said.

Gireesh earns less than Rs 100 for climbing a coconut tree.

Gireesh told ANI,"From my earnings, I am spending a part on these police personnel, who are performing their duty for all of us during the coronavirus outbreak. I don't have money to buy them big meals. But I do what I can- be it a banana or a bottle of soda,".