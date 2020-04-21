  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala: Coconut tree climber supplies water, fruits to cops on lockdown duty

    By
    |

    Kerala, Apr 21: The battle against the fatal coronavirus makes us believe again on humanity which is said to be on its way to the end. The country is witnessing many such examples since the virus outbreak and Gireesh, a coconut tree climber from Alappuzha, Kerala is just a new addition in the list

    coconut tree climber
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Ever since the lockdown has started, this Kalavoor native has been fetching free food and water for police personnel as his token of appreciation for the work they render for the society during the pandemic.

    Health Ministry issues new guidelines for non-coronavirus health facilities

    Even if the police refuse, Gireesh leaves behind the water and snacks for them.

    "I see this man wearing shabby clothes, travelling on his two-wheeler on a daily basis and exchanging pleasantries with cops on duty. When I enquired about him, the policemen told me that the man supplies them with water and snacks daily," said Tolson Joseph, Kalavoor, Sub Inspector.

    Kunjumol, a policewoman said that Gireesh brings water and bananas for them who are on duty for the whole day to ensure about the lockdown measures.

    "His action is a welcome gesture as he is appreciating our work. We are carrying out our duty in this hot weather and during this lockdown no shops are open. Though our department supplies food and water, by his work he is helping us," she said.

    Reshmi, another constable also has all praise for Gireesh. " From his limited income, he is doing this for us. He goes to all the points where police are on duty and supplies water and snacks. Also, under this scorching heat when we are doing our duty his act is of great help, " she said.

    Gireesh earns less than Rs 100 for climbing a coconut tree.

    Gireesh told ANI,"From my earnings, I am spending a part on these police personnel, who are performing their duty for all of us during the coronavirus outbreak. I don't have money to buy them big meals. But I do what I can- be it a banana or a bottle of soda,".

    More KERALA News

    Read more about:

    kerala coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 11:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X