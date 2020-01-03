  • search
    Kerala CM Vijayan writes to 11 Chief Ministers including Mamata, Kejriwal on repealing CAA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 03: Kerela Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday wrote to his counterparts in 11 states on the need to save secularism and democracy days after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution on repealing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

    Vijayan wrote to his counterparts in 11 states chief ministers -Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Odisha.

    Including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in the letter he wrote, "Apprehensions have arisen among large sections of our society consequent to the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019."

    He further added that the need of the hour is unity among all Indians who wish to protect and preserve our cherished values of democracy and secularism.

    On Tuesday, the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution demanding scrapping of CAA, witnessing huge agitation countrywide against the contentious citizenship law.

    According to PTI, the ruling CPI(M)-LDF and the Opposition Congress led UDF supported the resolution while BJP's lone MLA and former Union minister O Rajagopal's was the only dissenting voice in the one-day special session.

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 18:19 [IST]
