Kerala CM Vijayan meets JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, gifts her 'Halla Bol'

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 11: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh at Kerala House.

Reportedly, Vijayan spoke to Ghosh and gifted her a book called 'Halla Bol'- a biography of activist, actor and director Safdar Hashmi.

The meeting comes a day after she was named as one of the suspects in the JNU violence case that left 35 people injured.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said, "Delhi Police can do their inquiry. I also have evidence to show how I was attacked."

General Naravane: Army ready to bring PoK into India if Parliament orders| OneIndia news

ABVP distances itself after two alleged party members confess how JNU violence was organised

Nearly 30 students and teachers were injured in the violence that marred the Jawaharlal Nehru University when a mob of several masked people stormed into hostels in JNU and attacked students and teachers with rods, sticks and stones.