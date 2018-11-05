Kerala CM slams state BJP chief for his remarks over Sabarimala issue

Trivnadrum, Nov 5: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed state BJP chief Sreedharan Pillai for his alleged telephonic conversation with conversation

Sabarimala priest.

Also Read | Sabarimala temple : Check here for the next opening dates

Kerala BJP president Sreedharan Pillai has allegedly said that the temple chief priest had discussed with him the option of closing down sanctum sanctorum to prevent women from entering the shrine, Matrabhoomi reported. According to local media reports, an audio tape of Pillai has surfaced in which he is heard saying to the Sabarimala priest that "people are falling for our propaganda".

Also Read | As Sabarimala temple opens up today, 2,000 security personnel stand guard

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, tweeted, "After the The odious politics and perfidious ways of BJP stand exposed. Evidence has surfaced that BJP leaders in the State connived to create trouble in Sabarimala. It must be noted that their State president himself was involved in the ruse. This is highly condemnable."

The odious politics and perfidious ways of BJP stand exposed. Evidence has surfaced that BJP leaders in the State connived to create trouble in Sabarimala. It must be noted that their State president himself was involved in the ruse. This is highly condemnable. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) November 5, 2018