Kerala CM slams state BJP chief for his remarks over Sabarimala issue

Kerala BJP president Sreedharan Pillai

Kerala BJP president Sreedharan Pillai has allegedly said that the temple chief priest had discussed with him the option of closing down sanctum sanctorum to prevent women from entering the shrine, Matrabhoomi reported.

According to local media reports, an audio tape of Pillai has surfaced in which he is heard saying to the Sabarimala priest that "people are falling for our propaganda".

CM Pinarayi Vijayan

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, tweeted, "After the odious politics and perfidious ways of BJP stand exposed. Evidence has surfaced that BJP leaders in the State connived to create trouble in Sabarimala. It must be noted that their State president himself was involved in the ruse. This is highly condemnable."

Sabarimala temple

Later, Sreedharan justified his conversation, saying he was giving a legal opinion to the temple priest.

He said, "So what? I am a lawyer also, he had taken a legal opinion from me, many CPM Ministers have also taken opinion from me and I have fought cases."

Police women in Sabarimala

Police women, above the age of 50, pray at the Sabarimala temple, one of the world's largest Hindu pilgrimage sites, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. The historic Sabarimala temple which had barred women age 10 to 50 from entering the temple, opens to Hindu pilgrims for a day.(PTI Photo)