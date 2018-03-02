Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
NDPP201
NPF200
OTH181
Tripura - 59
PartyLW
BJP294
CPIM161
OTH81
Meghalaya - 59
PartyLW
CONG176
NPP113
OTH166
X
Nagaland Results (60/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
NDPP2010
NPF20038
BJP1111
JDU301
IND208
NPP200
CONG008
NCP004
Tripura Results (59/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
BJP2940
CPIM16149
IPFT710
OTH100
Meghalaya Results (59/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
CONG17629
NPP1132
UDP538
OTH620
BJP510
NCP002
NESDP001
GNC001
IND0013
pic.twitter.com/ya7IZNYVQK pic.twitter.com/RG6LsOsWDk pic.twitter.com/1o18kDFlV9

Kerala CM rules out possibility of aligning with Congress

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday ruled out the possibility of the CPI-M aligning with the Congress in the fight against the BJP, saying such an alliance would lack credibility.

Pinarayi Vijayan
Pinarayi Vijayan

At a seminar organised as part of the CPI state conference here on the second day of the four-day meet, he said, "in CPI-M's fight against the BJP, the party cannot take Congress into its side. Previous experience show that such an alliance will lack credibility and people will not accept it."

Vijayan's statement comes a day after CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy described the BJP as the "prime enemy" and s stressed the need for a broader platform to take on the saffron party.

The "pro-corporate BJP" is following fascist policies and it is essential to go for state-specific electoral tactics to take on the BJP-led front, Reddy had said.

Asserting that only Left parties can usher in an alternative, Vijayan said this could not be achieved by forging an alliance with Congress. "Congress at present does not uphold the tradition of fighting communalism. This was reflected in the elections in Gujarat and other states," he said.

Despite a conducive atmosphere, the congress was not able to win the Gujarat assembly elections for which only the party has to be blamed, the CPI-M leader said. It was the congress policies that helped the BJP in its growth, he said. "Both the minorities and proponents of democracy have forsaken Congress. The Left should be able to utilise the possibilities prevailing at present in the Indian politics," Vijayan said.

PTI

Read more about:

kerala chief minister, congres, pinarayi vijayan

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.