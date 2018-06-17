Kerala CM raises Maldives work permit issue with Sushma Swaraj

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to immediately resolve the issue of Maldives not renewing work permits of Indian nationals and denying them visa.

In a letter to Swaraj, a copy of which was released to the media here, he noted that more than 30,000 Indians, majority of them from Kerala, were working in the education, health and tourism sectors in Maldives, adding the restrictions has caused anxiety.

The work permits used to be usually renewed within a week but at present they were not, he said, while seeking Sushma Swaraj's intervention, considering the issue as a national one.

Certain recent political development there was the reason for denying the work permits and visas, he said.

India and Maldives share diplomatic relations since the island nation became independent, he said adding the role played by Keralites in the economy of the island nation had been recognised by it.

