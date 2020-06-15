  • search
    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter ties knot with DYFI national president Mohammed Riyas

    Thiruvananthapuram, June 15: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Thayikkandiyil, a software engineer by profession, married top DYFI All India president Mohammed Riaz. The ceremony took place at chief minister's official residence in the presence of with just very close relatives of the couple besides a few senior party colleagues of Vijayan.

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayans daughter ties knot with top CPI-M youth leader Mohammed Riyas

    Veena is the director of a small IT firm, headquartered in Bengaluru. She had started her career at the Oracle firm. After working there for eight years, she became the CEO of RP Techsoft in Thiruvananthapuram, owned by Ravi Pillai, an NRI based in Gulf.

    Riaz and Veena became husband and wife at a solemn function held under Covid protocols with not more than 50 people present.

    This was the second marriage for both, as their first ones ended in divorce.

    Riaz has two children, while Veena has a son from their respective previous marriages.

    Riaz is a lawyer by profession and had contested the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat in 2009 but lost to the Congress'' M.K.Raghavan.

