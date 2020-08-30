Kerala CM Vijayan announces 100-day action plan to address COVID-19 woes

India

oi-Deepika S

Kochi, Aug 30: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday announced a 100-day action plan for mitigating the sufferings faced by the people due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of Thiruvonam day, he announced a hike of Rs 100 in social security pensions per month and distribution of free food kits for the ration card holders in the state for four more months.

Promising to appoint adequate staff in the health sector in 100 days, Vijayan said 50,000 COVID-19 tests will be conducted per day.

Emphasising the need for giving a boost to the state''s health sector, the Chief Minister said primary health centres will be upgraded as family health centres as part of the action plan. "A total of 153 family health centres will be inaugurated in 100 days," he said here.

Kerala has been recording a steady increase in the number of coronavirus cases for the past several days with the tally reaching 71,700 and the death toll rising to 280 as of Saturday.