Kerala: Catholic priest stabbed to death in Ernakulam

A priest of a church was stabbed to death by a former employee of the same church in Malayattoor Angamaly in Ernakulam district on Thursday following an argument after the latter was removed from his post.

Jhonny, a sexton of the Malayattoor church, who was under suspension, allegedly stabbed Father Xavier Thelekkat, 52, several times and fled to the forest. Jhonny was the in charge of maintenance of the church's buildings and the graveyard.

Father Xavier had objected the clerk working in the church due to certain disciplinary issues. The clerk was removed from the post three months back. The clerk is absconding.

Police have begun an investigation into the case.

More details are awaited

OneIndia News

