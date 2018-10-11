Kerala: Case registered against woman for making casteist remarks against Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11: Kerala Police on Thursday registered a case against a woman on charges of making casteist and offensive remarks against CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The woman was seen making the comments during a protest against Supreme Court's verdict on Sabarimala Temple.

[Despite review petition, Kerala government to implement Sabarimala verdict]

The case was filed against the lady, hailing from Pathanamthitta, upon the complaint of SNDP member V. Sunil Kumar. The slur had invited widespread criticism on social media.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple has inspired Muslim women to demand entry into mosques.

[Sabarimala verdict: Supreme Court says no urgent hearing on review plea]

Earlier on September 28, the Supreme Court had allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple.