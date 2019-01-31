Kerala Budget 2019 Highlights: Rebuilding after the floods is a challenge

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31: CPI(M) Central Committee member and Kerala's Finance Minister, Dr. T.M. Thomas Isaac is presenting Kerala Budget 2019 on Thursday.

This is the 10th Budget presented by the two-time Finance Minister Dr. T.M. Thomas Isaac. Kerala Budget 2019 will provide a clear picture about the projects the government will be implementing to rebuild Kerala after one most the most devastating floods the State has ever witnessed.

Earlier, Dr. Thomas Isaac said in a Facebook post that he had prepared each Budget with the perspective of strengthening and driving forward the discussions on Kerala's development. The approach was not a mere presentation of expenditure allocation and allocations to the departments. "Kerala Budget 2019 too, will raise the debates on development to a new level," he added.

Budget Highlights:

Rs 15,000 crore loss to the revenues of villagers due to floods.

Rs 1832 crore spent on post-flood reconstruction of Kerala. Not just property, livelihood also affected due to floods, he said.

He promises that the contribution received in disaster relief fund will be used only for works related to flood.

Rs 2 crore announced for renaissance and women empowerment schemes.

Institutes Dakshayani Velayudhan award for women empowerment.

He also says the protest regarding entry of women in Sabarimala was second calamity after floods faced by state.

