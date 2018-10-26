Kerala: BJP to stage statewide protest condemning arrests

Trivandrum, Oct 26: BJP to stage a statewide protest in Kerala condemning the arrest of protesters on Friday.

In a Statewide crackdown that began on Wednesday, the Kerala police have arrested 1,400 people in connection with the violent protests against the entry of young women into the Sabarimala temple earlier this month.

Also Read: Kerala: 1,400 arrested in connection with Sabarimala protests

Police have filed 440 cases and issued lookout circular for 210 persons allegedly involved in the protests at Nilackal, Pampa and Sabarimala. Sources said 150 persons had already been identified.

State police chief Loknath Behera told PTI that the arrests were made in the last two days and 440 cases registered in connection with violent incidents following the supreme court verdict allowing women of menstrual age to offer prayers at the hill temple.

Also read: Kerala: Four women approach High Court seeking police protection to go to Sabarimala Temple

Police have also released photographs of over 200 people suspected to have been involved in the protests at Sabarimala to prevent the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine last week. Special teams would be formed in all districts to identify the suspects whose photographs were released on Wednesday, police sources said.

(WIth PTI inputs)