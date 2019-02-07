Kerala bizman pays Rs 31 lakh only to get fancy number for his car

  • search
    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7: There is no dearth of people in India who can go to the extremes to fulfil their personal desires. People go for expensive commodities like cars and bikes or even bungalows but here is a man from Kerala who spent a whopping Rs 31 lakh just behind the desired number plate of his fancy car.

    Representational Image

    The RTO (regional transport office) of Kerala recently released a series of new numbers that are in high demand and sold through auction. KS Balagopal, MD of Devi Pharma, a businessman from the state capital, won a similar bid of Rs 31 crore for his Miami Blue Porche 718 Boxster, costing around Rs 1 crore.

    With this, he became the owner of Kerala’s most expensive car number plate. Balagopal is known for his passion to secure the first number in a new number series and in 2017, he had shelled out Rs 19 lakh for his Land Cruiser’s registration number. He paid Rs 1 lakh as reservation fee in this year’s auction and eventually paid 31 times of the money to bag the bid. The number of his Porsche is KL-01-CK-1.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 10:01 [IST]
