Kerala begins distribution of free rations

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 01: The Kerala government on Wednesday began distribution of free ration to the people of the state through the Public Distribution System (PDS) following the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

To prevent crowding in front of the shops, the government had devised card number system for distribution of ration so that those ration cards ending with zero and one would be given ration on April 1.

Those cards with numbers ending in two and three would be given the ration n April 2, four and five on April 3, six and seven on April 4 and eight and nine on April 5, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said on Tuesday.

He had also said that only five people would be allowed at a time in a retail ration outlet as per the social distancing norms.

"Each dealer could introduce a token system to avoid crowding of cardholders. Volunteers can help in home- delivery of foodgrains for the elderly and sick who are not able to reach the ration shops," the Chief Minister had said.

Those who don't have a ration card can procure foodgrains after providing their aadhar card and mobile number along with an affidavit.