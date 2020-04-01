  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala begins distribution of free rations

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 01: The Kerala government on Wednesday began distribution of free ration to the people of the state through the Public Distribution System (PDS) following the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

    To prevent crowding in front of the shops, the government had devised card number system for distribution of ration so that those ration cards ending with zero and one would be given ration on April 1.

    Kerala begins distribution of free rations

    Those cards with numbers ending in two and three would be given the ration n April 2, four and five on April 3, six and seven on April 4 and eight and nine on April 5, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said on Tuesday.

    He had also said that only five people would be allowed at a time in a retail ration outlet as per the social distancing norms.

    Death toll rises to four in Kerala due to blockade at Karnataka border

    "Each dealer could introduce a token system to avoid crowding of cardholders. Volunteers can help in home- delivery of foodgrains for the elderly and sick who are not able to reach the ration shops," the Chief Minister had said.

    Those who don't have a ration card can procure foodgrains after providing their aadhar card and mobile number along with an affidavit.

    More KERALA News

    Read more about:

    kerala distribution coronavirus public distribution system

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 15:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X