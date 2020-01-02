  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Happy New Year 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala Assembly resolution against CAA has no legal validity: Governor

    By PTI
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 02: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday said the resolution passed by the state assembly demanding scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has no constitutional or legal validity.

    The state had no role because citizenship comes under the domain of the Central government, he told reporters here.

    Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan
    Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan

    "The resolution has no constitutional or legal validity," he added.

    "Citizenship comes exclusively in the domain of the Central government. The state government has no role. So, why these people engaged in something which is a non-issue for Kerala?, he asked.

    Radicalising is a lucrative job in Kerala: You could earn up to Rs 40 lakh

    Pointing out that the southern state had not been affected by partition, the Governor said there are no illegal immigrants in Kerala.

      NEWS AT NOON JAN 2nd, 2020

      The Governor has also criticised the just concluded Indian History Congress, held in Kannur, where protests had been raised against him for his remarks on the CAA.

      Khan said the History Congress has claimed that it has made some recommendations to the state government, including not to cooperate with the Centre.

      The recommendations are "totally illegal" and has "criminal content", he said.

      Kerala govt bans single use plastic from today

      The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed the resolution becoming the first state in the country to do so.

      More KERALA ASSEMBLY News

      Read more about:

      kerala assembly citizenship bill legal

      Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 12:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 2, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue