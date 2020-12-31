YouTube
    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31: The Kerala Assembly has passed a resolution against the farm laws against which the farmers have been protesting for over a month now at the Delhi border.

    The Kerala Legislative Assembly is holding a one day special session. Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan moved a resolution which said that the country is passing through a difficult situation and it was the fury of the state government to stand with the agitating farmers.

    Kerala Assembly passes resolution against farm laws

    All the three laws will only help the corporate houses, he said, while adding that the current situation makes it clear that if this agitation continues, it will seriously affect Kerala. There is no doubt that Kerala will starve if the supply of food items from other states stop, he also said.

    Govt tells farmer leaders a committee could be formed to deliberate on the demands regarding farm laws

    The resolution was supported by the Congress and other parties. The Congress criticised the Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan was delaying permission to convene the House. The Governor had on Monday given his assent for convening the state assembly for a day. The nod came after the government sent a fresh proposal to convene the assembly after an earlier recommendation was turned down.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 12:03 [IST]
