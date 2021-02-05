YouTube
    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 05: A section of leaders from the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an NDA constituent in Kerala, broke away from the party.

    The rebel leaders alleged that BJP has made a secret understanding with the ruling LDF for the upcoming state Assembly elections. They further announced a new party that will work with the Congress-led UDF in the Assembly polls.

    Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: NDA ally in Kerala splits, alleges BJPs conspiracy

    Announcing the decision to float the Bharathiya Jana Sena (BJS), rebel leaders V Gopakumar and N K Neelakandan said the LDF government had deeply hurt sentiments of Hindus by allowing entry of women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala Temple - a move that followed a Supreme Court verdict in 2018.

    "Thousands of faithful, including BDJS workers, faced police action when they protested against the women's entry into the temple. Now, as part of implementing Congress-free Kerala, the BJP wants to see the LDF retain power in the state in the coming assembly elections. The Hindu faithful cannot accept the BJP's conspiracy to ensure the victory of the LDF," said Gopakumar.

    Another factor, according to the rebel leaders, is that the BDJS has not got a deserving space in the NDA. Many district committees wanted to quit the NDA ahead of the last Lok Sabha elections, they said. In the recent local body elections, they said, the BJP did not help BDJS candidates and fielded its own candidates against it.

    Story first published: Friday, February 5, 2021, 16:41 [IST]
