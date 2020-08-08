Kerala air crash: Black box from ill-fated flight recovered

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kozhikode, Aug 08: The black box from the crashed Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala has been recovered.

Earlier a DGCA official said that the Digital Flight Data Recorder had been recovered from the aircraft. The floorboard was being cut to recover the Cockpit Voice Recorder.

19 people were killed and scores injured when an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway in Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions, officials said.