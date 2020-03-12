  • search
Trending Congress Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala: After outbreak in Kozhikode, bird flu affects Malappuram

    By
    |

    Malappuram, Mar 12: In less than a week after bird flu was detected in two poultry farms in Vengeri and west Kodiyathoor in Kozhikode district, the disease has been confirmed in Malappuram, which is 47 km away.

    Collector Jaffer Malik said the disease has been confirmed at Palathingal in Parappangadi in the district and culling activities in one-km radius of the affected area would begin from Saturday, he told reporters.

    Kerala: After outbreak in Kozhikode, bird flu affects Malappuram
    File Photo

    An urgent meeting of the officials of the district Animal Husbandry, Health and civic bodies was held here on Thursday. Suspecting the outbreak in the farm after a few hens were found dead, the Animal Husbandry officials had on Sunday last collected viscera samples from the farm and sent them for investigation at the National Institute for High Security Animal Disease, Bhopal, and the test turned positive.

    Bird flu in Kerala: Culling of birds begins to contain Avian Influenza

    Meanwhile, the culling and disinfecting of one-km radius of the two farms where the outbreak of bird flu was detected in Kozhikode last Saturday entered its second phase All the birds and pets within one-km of the epicentre that were hidden or transported to safer places would also be culled by the special task force.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, 12th MARCH, 2020

      The death of few bats in Karaserry near west Kodiyathoor is due to some bacterial disease and has nothing to do with either bird flu or Nipah, official sources said.

      More BIRD FLU News

      Read more about:

      bird flu malappuram disease

      Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 16:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 12, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X