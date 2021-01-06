Kerala: Accused smuggled 167 kgs of gold between November 2019 and June 2020

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 06: The accused in the Kerala Gold Smuggling case had knowingly conspired since June 2019, raised funds and smuggled gold from the UAE, the National Investigation Agency said.

Between November 2019 and June 2020, the accused had smuggled 167 kilograms of gold through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of the UAE in Thiruvananthapuram, the NIA learnt during the probe. Significantly the main accused in this case had also planned to smuggle more gold from countries like Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, the NIA said while filing a chargesheet 20 persons in the case.

Kearala Gold Smuggling: NIA files charge sheet, Sandeep Nair turns approver

The case was registered by NIA July 10 2020 against Sarith P S. Swapna Prabha Suresh, Faisal Fareed, Sandeep Nair and others under sections 16, 17 and 18 of UA (P) Act consequent to the seizure of around 30 Kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crores on July 5 at the Trivandrum International Airport by Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Cochin, from the import cargo addressed to the Charge D' Affaires at the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Absconding accused Swapna Prabha Suresh and Sandeep Nair were arrested by NIA from Bengaluru on July 11 2020. During investigation, thirty-one more persons, who had conspired and financed the gold smuggling besides facilitated the disposal of the contraband and transfer of proceeds thereof to the UAE through hawala channels, for purchasing and smuggling more gold, with the intention of threatening the economic security of India, were arraigned as accused in the case. Till now, twenty-one accused persons have been arrested by the NIA, while 8 persons are absconding.