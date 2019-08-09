Kerala: 30 feared missing after massive landslide at Kavalappara

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Thiruvanathpuram, Aug 09: Rains continued to wreak havoc in Kerala for the second consecutive day on Friday. Around 30 families feared missing after landslide occurred at Kavalappara, Nilambur in Malappuram district yesterday. An entire village is reportedly underneath soil due to landslide that occurred on Thursday at 5 pm.

The rescue team has reached the spot today; search and rescue operation underway.

Many were shifted to safe places in the rescue operation led by natives. Many are still stranded at the spot of disaster.

Kerala-Karnataka Floods: List of helpline and control room numbers

The total death toll in the flood fury in Kerala has reached 22. In the next 24 hours heavy rains have been predicted in the northern districts, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.