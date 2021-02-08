YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Uttarakhand Glacier Burst
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala: 187 students, 75 staff across 2 schools test COVID +ve

    By
    |

    Malappuram, Feb 08: As many as 187 students and 75 staff employees across two schools in Kerala's Malappuram district have tested positive for coronavirus, a month after schools reopened in the state.

    Holidays have been declared in the two schools where the cases have been reported and authorities are likely to conduct COVID-19 tests in schools in the periphery as well.

    Kerala: 187 students, 75 staff across 2 schools test COVID +ve

    Further investigation is underway to ascertain details about the outbreak.

    Coronavirus: India records 11,831 new COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths in last 24 hours

    Schools in Kerala were reopened in January for Classes 10, 11 and 12 under restrictions and following strict COVID-19 protocol.

    As many as 5,948 have been cured of the illness and the recoveries have so far touched8.96 lakh, Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a release.

      PM Modi speaks on MSP | PM coins new FDI meaning | Oneindia News

      On Sunday, Kerala reported 6,075 COVID-19 cases, including a UK returnee. With this so far 80 people who had returned from Britain have tested positive for the virus and the samples of 62 persons have come out negative.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus kerala

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X