Kerala: 187 students, 75 staff across 2 schools test COVID +ve

Malappuram, Feb 08: As many as 187 students and 75 staff employees across two schools in Kerala's Malappuram district have tested positive for coronavirus, a month after schools reopened in the state.

Holidays have been declared in the two schools where the cases have been reported and authorities are likely to conduct COVID-19 tests in schools in the periphery as well.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain details about the outbreak.

Schools in Kerala were reopened in January for Classes 10, 11 and 12 under restrictions and following strict COVID-19 protocol.

As many as 5,948 have been cured of the illness and the recoveries have so far touched8.96 lakh, Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a release.

On Sunday, Kerala reported 6,075 COVID-19 cases, including a UK returnee. With this so far 80 people who had returned from Britain have tested positive for the virus and the samples of 62 persons have come out negative.