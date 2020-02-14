  • search
Nirbhaya
    Kejriwal’s swearing in ceremony may have more BJP leaders, but none from opposition

    New Delhi, Feb 14: Arvind Kejriwal's swearing in ceremony will be Delhi specific as no leader from the opposition or Chief Minister of any other state has been invited.

    There are indications that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited for the ceremony. An invite is also likely to be extended to the seven MPs of the BJP, who had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Delhi.

    Kejriwal's swearing in ceremony may have more BJP leaders, but none from opposition
    Meanwhile the AAP has claimed that more than 1 million people had joined the party. "More than 1 million people have joined AAP within 24 hours of our massive victory. To join AAP, give a missed call on 9871010101," AAP said in a tweet.

      Suit up junior! AAP invites 'baby mufflerman' to Kejriwal's swearing in ceremony

      Soon after the Delhi election results, AAP had put out a banner outside its office in the national capital urging people to join the party and get themselves involved in a nation building exercise. This was a clear signal that in the aftermath of the Delhi victory, the AAP is nurturing national dreams.

      Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 7:57 [IST]
