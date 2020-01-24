Kejriwal will competition of making false promises hands down: Amit Shah

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said if a competition to make false promises is held in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will win the first prize.

He also alleged that the AAP leader had forgotten the promises he had made to the people of Delhi.

"If there is a competition in the country of making false promises, Kejriwal would definitely get the first prize. I have come to remind you that you forgot the promises you made, but neither the people of Delhi nor BJP workers have forgotten," Shah said.

The Union minister was addressing a public meeting in West Delhi's Matiala constituency ahead of the assembly polls here on February 8.

Kailash Vijayvargiya identified Bangladeshis by their 'strange meal'| OneIndia News

"You became CM with the help of Anna Hazare but couldn't bring a law for Lokpal and when Modi ji brought it you didn't implement it here," he said.

Delhi Assembly poll: Nominations of nearly 698 candidates found valid post scrutiny

For four and a half years the chief minister kept saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not let him work so development could not be done in Delhi, Shah said.

"Now, you (Kejriwal) are saying that you developed Delhi in five years so 'lage raho Kejriwal'," he added.