Kejriwal will competition of making false promises hands down: Amit Shah

    New Delhi, Jan 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said if a competition to make false promises is held in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will win the first prize.

    He also alleged that the AAP leader had forgotten the promises he had made to the people of Delhi.

    "If there is a competition in the country of making false promises, Kejriwal would definitely get the first prize. I have come to remind you that you forgot the promises you made, but neither the people of Delhi nor BJP workers have forgotten," Shah said.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    The Union minister was addressing a public meeting in West Delhi's Matiala constituency ahead of the assembly polls here on February 8.

      "You became CM with the help of Anna Hazare but couldn't bring a law for Lokpal and when Modi ji brought it you didn't implement it here," he said.

      For four and a half years the chief minister kept saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not let him work so development could not be done in Delhi, Shah said.

      "Now, you (Kejriwal) are saying that you developed Delhi in five years so 'lage raho Kejriwal'," he added.

      amit shah arvind kejriwal union home minister delhi chief minister delhi assembly elections 2020

      Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 7:43 [IST]
