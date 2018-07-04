Kejriwal vs LG: SC verdict a blow to ‘anarchist’ Kejriwal, says BJP

New Delhi, July 4: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday termed the Supreme Court's verdict on the Delhi government's tussle with the Centre over the administrative control as a severe blow to "anarchist" Kejriwal.

BJP's spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Kejriwal of being a "self-declared anarchist" who thinks "he is the Constitution". The summary of the judgement, Patra said, was that "the Constitution is sacrosanct, constitutional morality is extremely important, and anarchy has no place in the Indian democratic set-up".

"The Supreme Court has very clearly said the departments of land, police and law and order are with the L-G. There is no debate on this and Parliament can make laws for Delhi," Patra said, adding that there is a need for all to work without anarchy.

Patra accused Kejriwal of being a "self-declared anarchist" who thinks "he is the Constitution". The summary of the judgement, Patra said, was that "the Constitution is sacrosanct, constitutional morality is extremely important, and anarchy has no place in the Indian democratic set-up".

The Supreme Court today held that elected representatives and the Council of Ministers in Delhi, who are accountable to the voters, must have "appropriate powers" to perform their functions "effectively and efficiently".

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that the exercise of establishing a democratic form of government in Delhi would "turn futile" if the elected government was not able to usher in policies and laws on which the Assembly has the power to legislate.

"The elected representatives and the council of ministers of Delhi, being accountable to the voters of Delhi, must have the appropriate powers so as to perform their functions effectively and efficiently," the bench categorically stated.

Regarding the powers of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, the top court referred to Article 239 AA(4) of the Constitution and said he was bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers in matters for which the Assembly has the legislative powers.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day