  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kejriwal unlikely to attend swearing in of Uddhav Thackeray

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 27: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to attend the swearing in ceremony of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the CM of Maharashtra on Thursday, sources said on Wednesday.

    Kejriwal unlikely to attend swearing in of Uddhav Thackeray

    "Kejriwal will not be able to attend the swearing in ceremony in Maharashtra due to prior engagements tomorrow," an official in the chief minister's office said.

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and DMK leader M K Stalin have also been invited for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as Maharashtra CM on Thursday.

    Apart from prominent political leaders, the Sena has also invited some 400 farmers, including members of families of agriculturists who committed suicide, party MP Vinayak Raut said. The swearing-in will take place at 6:40 pm at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

    Thackeray would be taking over as the chief minister more than a month after results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared on October 24.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal uddhav thackeray

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue