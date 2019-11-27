Kejriwal unlikely to attend swearing in of Uddhav Thackeray

India

PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Nov 27: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to attend the swearing in ceremony of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the CM of Maharashtra on Thursday, sources said on Wednesday.

"Kejriwal will not be able to attend the swearing in ceremony in Maharashtra due to prior engagements tomorrow," an official in the chief minister's office said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and DMK leader M K Stalin have also been invited for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as Maharashtra CM on Thursday.

Apart from prominent political leaders, the Sena has also invited some 400 farmers, including members of families of agriculturists who committed suicide, party MP Vinayak Raut said. The swearing-in will take place at 6:40 pm at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

Thackeray would be taking over as the chief minister more than a month after results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared on October 24.