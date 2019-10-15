Kejriwal to launch of AK app to connect with party workers

New Delhi, Oct 15: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will kickstart preparations for the Delhi assembly election on Wednesday with the launch of "AK" mobile app that will help him connect with AAP volunteers, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

Rai said from Wednesday Kejriwal will also hold 14 closed-door meetings called zila sammelan with Aam Aadmi Party volunteers in different parts of the city.

"After the meetings to maintain direct communication with volunteers, the chief minister will launch "AK" app tomorrow. Through the app, he will stay connected with volunteers across the country," the AAP Delhi in-charge said.

Stepping up his digital presence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2015 launched a similar mobile application, Narendra Modi app (Namo), to provide instant updates to people and an opportunity to receive messages and emails directly from him. The BJP has also used it as first-hand feedback and workflow system for party workers.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which was defeated in the Lok Sabha polls and was ranked third in most of the constituencies, also announced appointment of booth level volunteers as well 1,40,000 Vijay Pramukh who will reach out to people and explain to them the party's policies and achievements to enhance its voter base.

"Last month, we did 'Jan Samvaad' campaign across Delhi. As part of preparations for Delhi assembly election, Kejriwal will interact with party volunteers in Delhi from tomorrow," Rai said. Rai said currently local level rallies and booth level work are going on for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.

"But now Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will start preparations and stay in touch with all the volunteers. He will hold dialogues with the volunteers of the party in 14 districts. We expect close to 1,000 volunteers to join us at every district level meeting," said Rai. The senior AAP leader said that the party has appointed district level in-charge. Every assembly constituency will have an observer and every polling station will have one in-charge.

"The party will also have booth level volunteers who will join in these district level dialogues. The AAP will also appoint total 1,40,000 Vijay Pramukh through booth volunteers," Rai said. "Every booth volunteer will get the target of making 10 Vijay pramukhs. By November, AAP will complete the appointment all these Vijay Pramukhs," said Rai.

A senior AAP leader said that a similar strategy was also used in Lok Sabha elections Rai also gave the schedule of the zila sammelans. "On Wednesday, the meeting will be held in West Delhi Lok Sabha’s Dwarka (Najafgarh district) & Janakpuri (Tilak Nagar district). On Saturday, meeting will be held in South Delhi Lok Sabha’s Chattarpur (Mehrauli District) & Tughlakabad (Sangam Vihar District)," he said.

"On Sunday, the meeting will be held in East Delhi Lok Sabha’s Krishna Nagar (Sahadara District) & Parparganj (Parparganj District). On October 21, North West Lok Sabha’s Kirari (Rohini District), Rohini ( Badli district) and the next day the meeting will be held in Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha’s Wazirpur (Adarsh Nagar district) and Sadar Bazar (Chandni chowk district)," he said.

On October 23, the meeting will be held in Moti Nagar (Karol Bagh District) and Malaviya Nagar (New Delhi District) and the next day meeting will be held in North-East Lok Sabha’s Timarpur (Karawal Nagar District) and Babarpur (Babarpur district), he added. The assembly polls in Delhi are due early next year.

