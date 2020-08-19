Kejriwal to hold 'Digital Samvaad' with Delhi's traders on Aug 23

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 19: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon interact personally with a large number of Delhi's traders. The purpose of the discussion is to understand the challenges faced by the traders in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to plan measures on how to further strengthen Delhi's economy.

CM Arvind Kejriwal will interact with the traders through a 'Digital Samwad' on August 23, Sunday at 4 p.m. A registration link of the meeting has been shared by the Hon'ble Chief Minister's office: http://bit.ly/DigitalSamvaadwithCM.

The traders interested in participating in the Digital Samvaad have been asked to register by August 22, Saturday, 4 pm and also pen down their suggestions to CM Kejriwal briefly, ahead of the Sunday's interaction.

Digital Samvaad' is a part of a series of initiatives being undertaken by CM Arvind Kejriwal to kick-start Delhi's economy and improve the business environment amidst the CoVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, CM Arvind Kejriwal had interacted with various industry associations to discuss challenges being faced by them and to discuss measures to revamp the post-Corona economy of Delhi.

The meeting was aimed at discussing the challenges faced by industrialists, whose factories and businesses were shut down due to the Corona lockdown.

Several other decisions have already been taken to improve Delhi's economy such as substantially reducing the diesel prices in Delhi, de-linking hotels from Covid hospitals so that they can start functioning normally, allowing street hawkers and weekly bazaars to start operating, notifying Delhi's Electric Vehicle Policy, and launching of Delhi's Rozgaar Bazaar to bridge the gap between job-seekers and job-providers.

On July 27, Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal had launched the online job portal "Delhi Rozgaar Bazaar" which has over 8.5 lakh active job vacancies and around 10 lakh job seekers on the portal.

The traders' community of Delhi is more than 1.5 million strong and is the backbone of the economic structure of the state.

The effect of lockdown, the fear of the virus, and the finances have affected sales and service at markets and shops. Many shops downsized their staff strength during the lockdown and have been under considerable cost pressure with limited sales and fixed costs.

The 'Digital Samwad' initiative ensures that all voices of the stakeholders are heard, before any policy initiatives are planned by the government, in the true spirit of the Delhi Model.

The traders' associations have welcomed the initiative and lauded CM Arvind Kejriwal's efforts in reducing the incidence of COVID in the city multiple initiatives taken so far in reviving Delhi's economy.