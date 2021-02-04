Kejriwal threatens legal action against Punjab CM over doctored video

Cops say on protesters’ claim that nails on Ghazipur road being repositioned

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Feb 04: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday threatened legal action against his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh and his media advisor Raveen Thukral for allegedly sharing a doctored video on Twitter that showed him purportedly supporting the new agricultural laws.

"This is a doctored video. It is shocking that Captain Amarinder has resorted to such dirty politics for political survival. I urge the media to refrain from publishing or using this video. If Captain Amarinder does not withdraw this video immediately and apologize, I will take legal action against him," Kejriwal was quoted in a statement.

Kejriwal accused Singh of resorting to dirty politics for political survival and acting as a spokesperson of the BJP.

"Day after @AamAadmiParty walkout from all-party meet, @capt_amarinder says @ArvindKejriwal is on record praising #FarmLaws, showing where their sympathies lie. Trashes claim of Delhi CM video being doctored, says their track record of U-turns on #farmers there for all to see," Thukral said on Twitter while sharing the link of the video.

Kejriwal tagged Thukral's tweet and responded by saying that the video being referred in the post is doctored.

"The allegations that the BJP levels today are reiterated by Captain tomorrow," the AAP supremo added.