Kejriwal slams Modi govt for I-T raids on Yogendra Yadav’s family, calls it vendetta politics

    New Delhi, July 12: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed the BJP government for the raids by the Income Tax department at two hospitals run by Yogendra Yadav's sisters in Rewari and said the government should stop such vendetta politics.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    Taking to twitter Kejriwal wrote: "We strongly condemn victimisation of Yogendra Yadav's family by Modi govt thro the use of agencies like IT. Modi govt shud stop such vendetta politics."

    Former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre over alleged raids at a nursing home run by his sisters and called it an attempt to "intimidate" him.

    Yadav, who started his campaign with a 'padyatra' two days ago, alleged on Twitter that the Modi government was "targeting" his family.

    "Modi regime now targets my family. Two days after my 9-day padyatra in Rewari and launching of agitation for MSP (minimum support price) and against liquor thekas (shops), a massive IT raid is on at the hospital-cum-nursing home of my sisters in Rewari," the Swaraj India leader tweeted.

    "Pl(ease) search me, my home, why target my family?," he said.

    In another tweet, the Swaraj India leader said this was an attempt to intimidate him.

    "About 100+ force from Delhi raided hospitals at 11 am today. All doctors (my sisters, brother in law, nephew) detained in their chambers. Hospital sealed, including ICU for newly born babies. A clear attempt to intimidate. Modiji you can't silence me," Yadav tweeted.

    Meanwhile, the BJP's Haryana unit has rubbished Yadav's charge that the Income Tax raid conducted at his sisters' hospital in Rewari was meant to intimidate him.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 9:26 [IST]
