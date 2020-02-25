Kejriwal, Sisodia visit GTB Hospital to meet those injured in violence

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 25: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the GTB Hospital to meet those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi.

At least seven people were killed and scores of others were injured in the violence between pro and anti CAA groups in the area on Monday.

With death toll at 8, northeast Delhi remains extremely tense

Clashes were continuing for the third day on Tuesday. Kejriwal earlier attended a high-level meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the situation.

Earlier, Kejriwal, Sisodia and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders at Raj Ghat said, "The entire country is worried about the violence that took place in Delhi in past two days. There has been loss of lives & properties. If violence increases it will affect everyone. All us are here to offer our prayers to Gandhi Ji who was a follower of non-violence."