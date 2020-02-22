Kejriwal, Sisodia not invited to Melania Trump's Delhi school visit

New Delhi, Feb 22: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia will not accompany First Lady Melania Trump, who is likely to watch a "happiness class" at a Delhi government school.

The visit to the school who have been taught the happiness curriculum will take place on February 25. Earlier it was reported that both AAP leaders were to attend the programme since the school comes under Delhi government.

According to the news agency ANI, the names of Kejriwal and Sisodia were removed by the central government.

This is the first time that the US First Lady will be visiting schools of the Delhi government and preparations are in full swing ahead of the high-profile visit.

Melania Trump will be attending a "happiness class" in one of the Delhi government schools in which she will be shown how students are taught to co-exist with each other in a harmonious way.

Melania Trump is expected to spend around an hour at the state government school.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump will have a packed schedule during his India visit next week.