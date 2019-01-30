Kejriwal, Sisodia absent from Mahatma Gandhi function at Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Jan 30: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday gave a miss to the official function organised by the Delhi government to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

In the absence of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel presided over the function at Delhi Vidhansabha. He said Gandhi's belief in simple living has been a beacon of hope for marginalised people.

Delhi Cabinet Ministers Satendra Kumar Jain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, few MLAs and other dignitaries also paid their tributes to Mahatma.

While Kejriwal remembered Mahatma Gandhi by tweeting, his deputy had not even tweeted to pay tribute to the Father of Nation at the time of filing this story.

Kejriwal even eyed political mileage out of the tweet and attacked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"On this 30th day of January, let us not forget the fact that it is the hatred bred by the fundamentalist ideology of Sangh that took away Bapu. Let us also not forget the fact that it is the same ideology that is staring at us with its ugliest face yet, now," said Kejriwals tweet.

Sisodia was in Chandigarh on Wednesday to appoint party leader Bhagwant Mann as AAPs Punjab President but in the course of politics, he forgot to even write a tweet like Kejriwal to remember Mahatma on his 71st death anniversary.

This reflects the respect of Mahatma Gandhi for the AAP leadership. If Kejriwal was not attending the function then Sisodia could have attended it by just postponing the appointment of Mann for a day.

Its notable that both Kejriwal and Sisodia were known for often taking strength and inspiration from Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi, when they were seeking entry into politics via anti-corruption Anna Hazare movement.