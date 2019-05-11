  • search
    Kejriwal sends legal notice to Gautam Gambhir over derogatory tweets

    New Delhi, May 11: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sent a legal notice to BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir over derogatory tweets.

    Kejriwal has sought immediate written apology from Gambhir for the tweets and publishing of the apology on his social accounts within 24 hours.

    Gautam Gambhir was reacting to the circulation of a derogatory pamphlet allegedly circulated against his rival and AAP candidate from East Delhi Atishi. The AAP had accused the BJP and Gambhir of having circulated the derogatory pamphlet.

    AAP sends notice to BJP, Gambhir demanding apology

    Kejriwal's defamation notice comes after Gautam Gambhir sent out defamation notices to the Delhi chief minister and his deputy Manish sisodia and Atishi asking them to withdraw their charges against him and tender an unconditional apology or face legal action.

    The defamation notice lists Gambhir's tweets as being in violation of the Model Code of Conduct

    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
