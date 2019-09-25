Kejriwal says Manoj Tiwari will have to leave if NRC brought to Delhi, BJP MP responds

India

By PTI

New Delhi, Sep 25: Taking a swipe at Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, the BJP leader will have to first leave the city.

Responding to a question at a press conference, the chief minister said,"If NRC is implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari will have to first leave Delhi." Last month, Tiwari had said that the situation in Delhi had become "dangerous" due to the presence of a "large number" of illegal immigrants including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas who have been found involved in "criminal activities".

Calling Kejriwal's comment "disgraceful", Manoj Tiwari said the Delhi CM's comment betrays his belief that those from outside Delhi have no right to live in the union territory. Tiwari said the National Register of Citizens is about illegal immigration and targets those who have unlawfully entered the country.

Khattar wants NRC in Haryana

"If you are from Bihar, Haryana or Madhya Pradesh... do you become part of the NRC?" Tiwari questioned, adding, "Kejriwal should be ashamed of himself."

In the past, Tiwari has on several occasions demanded that NRC should be implemented in the national capital like Assam.