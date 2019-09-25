  • search
Trending High Alert UNGA
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kejriwal says Manoj Tiwari will have to leave if NRC brought to Delhi, BJP MP responds

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 25: Taking a swipe at Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, the BJP leader will have to first leave the city.

    Arvind Kejriwal and Manoj Tiwari
    Arvind Kejriwal and Manoj Tiwari

    Responding to a question at a press conference, the chief minister said,"If NRC is implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari will have to first leave Delhi." Last month, Tiwari had said that the situation in Delhi had become "dangerous" due to the presence of a "large number" of illegal immigrants including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas who have been found involved in "criminal activities".

    Calling Kejriwal's comment "disgraceful", Manoj Tiwari said the Delhi CM's comment betrays his belief that those from outside Delhi have no right to live in the union territory. Tiwari said the National Register of Citizens is about illegal immigration and targets those who have unlawfully entered the country.

    Khattar wants NRC in Haryana

    "If you are from Bihar, Haryana or Madhya Pradesh... do you become part of the NRC?" Tiwari questioned, adding, "Kejriwal should be ashamed of himself."

    In the past, Tiwari has on several occasions demanded that NRC should be implemented in the national capital like Assam.

    More MANOJ TIWARI News

    Read more about:

    manoj tiwari arvind kejriwal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue