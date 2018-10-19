India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Kejriwal says Delhi will become 'gas chamber' soon, blames Centre, Punjab and Haryana governments

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 19: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said the city would soon turn into a "gas chamber" as the central, Punjab and Haryana governments were doing "absolutely nothing" for the farmers burning paddy straw.

    Kejriwal says Delhi will become gas chamber soon, blames Centre, Punjab and Haryana governments

    [Delhi's air quality reaches 'very poor', inches towards 'severe' category]

    The national capital's air quality has deteriorated over the last week. Stubble burning in neighbouring states is one of the major reasons behind increasing air pollution levels in Delhi.

    "V sad that Central, Punjab and Haryana Govts did absolutely nothing for the farmers. As a result, the farmers will suffer on one hand and Delhi will become a gas chamber soon (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday appealed to the Centre and the governments of Haryana and Punjab to initiate measures in the wake of the deteriorating air quality in north India, including Delhi.

    [Delhi Minister releases NASA images of stubble burning]

    "The Centre should intervene. Farmers have not been given subsidy. This is the failure on the part of the central and the state governments. As December and January is nearing, the entire north India, including Delhi, is close to becoming a gas chamber," Sisodia had said.

    He also said the AAP government had made several efforts which improved Delhi's air quality and had requested the Centre, as well as the governments of Punjab and Haryana, to take measures in this regard, but the air quality has deteriorated despite assurances.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal new delhi punjab haryana

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue