Kejriwal's car attacked by a mob, Delhi CM safe

    New Delhi, Feb 8: A mob armed with sticks has reportedly attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car in Delhi's Narela area.

    Reports quote an official in the Chief Minister's Office as saying that nobody was hurt.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    The incident occurred when Kejriwal had gone to the outer Delhi locality to inaugurate development works in 25 unauthorised colonies, reports further said. The AAP has blamed BJP workers for the attack.

    [Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked with chilli powder; suspect arrested]

    "If @DelhiPolice cannot protect a chief minister then how will they protect the common man? Does this happen in any Indian state where CM is attacked repeatedly and the Police fails to act???" the AAP tweeted.

    Last year in November, Kejriwal attacked with chilli powder in the Delhi Secretariat complex.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 18:52 [IST]
