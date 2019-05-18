Kejriwal's ‘assassination' fear: Delhi Police says ‘personnel committed to duties'

  • search
    New Delhi, May 18: Delhi Police on Saturday responded to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim that he will be assassinated like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by his personal security officer. The Delhi Police, in a statement, said that its security unit is a professional set up of well trained personnel who are thoroughly committed to their jobs.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    "Our security personnel posted in Chief Minister's security team are committed to their duties. The unit has been providing security for several high dignitaries of all political parties," ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

    The personnel responsible for security perform their duties with a high level of dedication and professionalism.

    "The unit has been providing security cover commendably for several high dignitaries of all political parties. The security personnel posted in the security team of honourable CM, Delhi are equally well committed to their duties," said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO of Delhi Police, as per reports.

    Alleging that the BJP was after his life, Kejriwal had claimed that he will be assassinated like Indira Gandhi.

    "The BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO (Personal Security Officer) one day like Indira Gandhi. My own security officers report to BJP," Kejriwal told a news channel in Punjab. The BJP is after my life, they will murder me one day," he added.

    [Post-poll alliance buzz: Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul; discusses firming up anti-BJP front]

    Kejriwal was in Punjab to campaign for his party which is contesting on all seats in the state. Earlier this month, he was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar area. The Delhi Police had claimed that the culprit was a disgruntled AAP worker but the party blamed the BJP for the attack.

    "I will be murdered and police would say it was a disgruntled party worker. What does it mean, if a Congress worker is angry with Captain saab (Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh) can he hit him, if a BJP worker is angry with Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), can he hit him?" Kejriwal had asked.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
