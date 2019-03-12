  • search
    Kejriwal raises stakes for 2019 election, says Delhi will vote for full statehood

    New Delhi, Mar 12: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reiterated his demand for full Statehood for Delhi as he raised the stakes for the Lok Sabha elections.

    Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said the Centre was creating hurdles in Delhi's functioning and had been unfair to the people.

    "Delhi will vote for full statehood and people here will vote against Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference here.

    "AAP's core focus in the capital has been on development, but the law and order situation is crumbling under the BJP-rule," he said, citing examples of how the police in the state doesn't listen to the state goverment.

    AAP is set to contest on all seven seats in Delhi and the demand for full statehood has been the party's major political plank.

