  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kejriwal provides clarity on lockdown relaxations in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 20: The Delhi government has decided to not relax the ongoing lockdown as of now as the coronavirus appears to be spreading in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

    Addressing a video conference, Kejriwal said the government will assess the situation again after one week.

    Kejriwal provides clarity on lockdown relaxations in Delhi

    As the virus has started spreading, containment zones have been increased, he said, but assured the situation is under control. "There have been instances where people without symptoms were found infected by COVID-19."

    No relaxation in lockdown restriction: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    The chief minister cited the Tablighi Jamaat markaz incident as the reason for the spread of the virus, pointing out that Delhi accounts for 12 per cent of the cases detected across country.

    He said 1,893 coronavirus cases have been reported in the city so far.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal new delhi coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 10:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X