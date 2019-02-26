  • search
    Kejriwal postpones indefinite fast for Delhi statehood amid Indo-Pak tension

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Feb 26: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has postponed his indefinite hunger strike, scheduled from March 1 in "view of the prevailing Indo-Pak situation".

    Arvind Kejriwal

    His remarks came after India struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's(JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan early Tuesday in a major "preemptive" action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country.

    "In view of prevailing Indo Pak situation, I am postponing my upwas for full statehood of Delhi. We all stand as one nation today," he posted on Twitter.

    Also Read Delhi's budget is meant for every section of the society: Kejriwal

    Earlier, Kejriwal saluted the pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after it carried out the strikes in Pakistan.

    "I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

