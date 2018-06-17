English

Kejriwal on dharna: AAP to gherao Modi's house if issues not resolved, security tightened

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Aam Aadmi Party supporters will assemble at Delhi's Mandi House at 4 PM on Sunday. They have planned to march to the to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office. The Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements in New Delhi area.

    AAP to gherao Modis house

    The AAP has called for a gherao of the PM's office on Sunday over the issue of the IAS officers' "strike", which they claim has been on since the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at the Chief Minister's house.

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal along with cabinet ministers, have been protesting at the LG Anil Baijal's house since five days now.

    AAP has demanded the LG to direct the IAS officers to attend routine meetings and end their "strike" in the Delhi administration, action against the officers who have not been working for "four months" and his government's proposal for doorstep delivery of ration for the poor to be approved.

    The AAP government's protest march began on Wednesday from Kejriwal's residence and was joined by former finance minister Yashwant Sinha. The protesters marching towards LG's house were stopped by the Delhi police using barricades.

    Read more about:

    aam aadmi party aap narendra modi delhi

    Story first published: Sunday, June 17, 2018, 8:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue