Kejriwal on dharna: AAP to gherao Modi's house if issues not resolved, security tightened

Aam Aadmi Party supporters will assemble at Delhi's Mandi House at 4 PM on Sunday. They have planned to march to the to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office. The Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements in New Delhi area.

The AAP has called for a gherao of the PM's office on Sunday over the issue of the IAS officers' "strike", which they claim has been on since the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at the Chief Minister's house.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal along with cabinet ministers, have been protesting at the LG Anil Baijal's house since five days now.

AAP has demanded the LG to direct the IAS officers to attend routine meetings and end their "strike" in the Delhi administration, action against the officers who have not been working for "four months" and his government's proposal for doorstep delivery of ration for the poor to be approved.

The AAP government's protest march began on Wednesday from Kejriwal's residence and was joined by former finance minister Yashwant Sinha. The protesters marching towards LG's house were stopped by the Delhi police using barricades.

