Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia to meet LG today to discuss SC verdict

New Delhi, July 5: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will likely meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday to discuss the Supreme Court verdict on Delhi.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) has no "independent decision-making power" and that he has to work on the aid and advice of the Cabinet, an elated Kejriwal-led government hailed the judgment as a "big victory for Delhi and democracy."

This will be the first meeting between the chief minister and the lieutenant governor after the apex court order on power tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre.

"The chief minister and the deputy chief minister will meet the L-G tomorrow to discuss the SC verdict," an official said.

Kejriwal had earlier sought time to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the implementation of the Supreme Court's order, which favoured the former in a tussle with the LG over the sharing of powers.

Kejriwal tweeted to say, "Sought time to meet Hon'ble LG today to seek his support and cooperation in the implementation of the order of Hon'ble SC and in the development of Delhi".

Meanwhile, relationship between the AAP dispensation and bureaucrats strained further today over its transfer and posting order, with Kejriwal warning officers of "serious consequences" if they did not comply with the city government's directive on transfers and postings.

The Delhi government also explored legal options, including filing contempt petition, against those who refused to comply with the directive, an official said.

Hours after the Supreme Court's landmark judgement yesterday, the government introduced a new system for transfer and postings of bureaucrats, making the chief minister the approving authority.

However the services department refused to comply, saying the apex court did not abolish the May 21, 2015, notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to which services matter lies with the lieutenant governor.

